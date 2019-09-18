Bartlesville Woman Sentenced After Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Employer
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma, a Bartlesville woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing $394,058.20 from her employer and submitting a false tax return September 18.
U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Gina Lisa Preble of Bartlesville to 26 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for charges of bank fraud and a false tax return. The court also ordered Preble to pay back the money stolen.
Preble worked at TransWood Carriers Incorporated from 2011 until being fired in 2017. She stole the money by using "draft checks" and tricked her supervisor into signing them, disguising them as legitimate business expenses. Over time she deposited nearly $400,000 into her personal checking account. In 2016 she signed and submitted a false tax return, "omitting a the stolen funds as income."
Shores said the following in a press release:
“With five fraud related convictions since 1981, Gina Preble has made a career out of white collar crime. It is not only armed robbers who cause economic harm to our community. Fraudsters like Gina Preble must be prosecuted and dealt serious consequences. Enough is enough. Not only will she be required to pay back the money she stole from the victim, but she will also spend some hard time in federal prison.”