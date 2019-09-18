Grove Senior Surprised With Acceptance Visit By OU Dean Of Journalism
GROVE, Oklahoma - A Grove senior got an acceptance letter from the OU School of Journalism and Communications - hand delivered by the dean of the college himself.
Mason Deakins was surprised Wednesday to have a welcome and acceptance letter brought to him by Ed Kelley, Dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Kelley made the trip up the turnpike to welcome the legacy Sooner.
Kelley contacted the senior's mother two weeks ago to say Mason was one of the first students to apply on the first day of admissions, so he'd been selected for the special honor. Kelley even brought a recorded CD of the Pride of Oklahoma marching band music to play during the ceremony.
Debbie Deakins said her son's grandfather, grandmother and a sister all went to OU. His grandfather, Dennis Deakins, has four degrees from the university, she said, and was a cheerleader and caretaker to the Sooner ponies.
Mason is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Grove High School Marching Band, Jazz Band and soccer team. He was joined at the welcome ceremony by his family, Grove Superintendent Pat Dodson, Assistant Principal Bobby Kreutz, Principal Renae Dozier and Pastor Randy Mathews.