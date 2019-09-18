Witnesses Help Tulsa Police Catch Suspected Thieves
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say witnesses helped them catch three suspected thieves red handed in a Tulsa neighborhood. Officers say they arrested Davyon Caddell and two kids for breaking into a home.
Police say they found Caddell and two minors in someone's backyard with two TVs, backpacks, a gun and jewelry.
Police say they were called to a neighborhood near 21st and Garnett for a burglary in progress. They say witnesses pointed officers to the back yard.
“He can see TVs on the ground, a back pack, he was able to hold them there till his back up comes,” says Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.
Officers say in minutes they found the home they say the suspects broke into through the back door.
"My guess is they knew this person wasn't home and they took a chance. It shows good job on our officers. They got this call and they got there very fast,” says Bean.
Police say the homeowner wasn’t there at the time of the break-in, but officers were able to track her down.
"She was able to identify that those were her items and the serial number did match with the gun. Also inside that bag they had some masks, that kind of resembled like a bear and some other different types masks inside that back pack,” says Bean.
Officer Danny Bean says all burglaries can be dangerous but when a gun is involved, it takes it to another level.
"I think it was in a box so they were able to locate it and get it,” says Bean. “We always suggest that you have a safe or some sort of lock. Something capable of locking the firearm up."
Police tell me right now they only know of one victim in that area.
Caddell has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail for second-degree burglary and other charges. The two minors were taken to the juvenile division.