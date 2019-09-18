HASKELL, Oklahoma - OSBI agents will arrest two suspects once they recover from their wounds after a burglary and shootout in Haskell. 

Agents say Jaysea Williams and Phillip Jones aren't in custody at the moment because their injuries are severe. 

OSBI said Williams and Jones broke into a home in July, along with three other people.

Agents say the five 18-year-olds tried to kick in the door, and exchanged gunfire with the resident, who wasn't hurt. All five suspects went to the hospital for treatment.