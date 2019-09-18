Tulsa Police: Man Arrested Shortly After Stealing SUV
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is thanking police after they found her SUV and arrested a suspect less than an hour after it was stolen.
Police said they used a vehicle tracking system. Laurel Ramirez, the victim, said if it wasn't for the quick action by police she believes her SUV would've been gone for good.
Ramirez said she remembers the first thought that ran through her mind the moment she knew her SUV had been stolen.
"This is not real life. You just don't think that happens, so I was dumbfounded," said Ramirez.
Ramirez said she was shopping at a thrift store near 51st and Peoria for about two hours when she realized her keys were gone. She said when she checked out at the register, her keys were gone. Ramirez said she called her husband and Tulsa Police. Officer Nathan Cantrell showed up and was able to look at surveillance video.
"I got a good image in my mind of a possible suspect to go after," said Tulsa Police Officer Nathan Cantrell.
Cantrell said Police were able to use a vehicle tracking system to find the SUV. They found it had been taken from the 51st and Peoria area, to the West 61st and 33rd West Avenue area.
Cantrell said when he got to the area he saw the suspect, who took off running.
"We ran through a residential area, in between houses, and jumped over fences," said Cantrell.
Cantrell said him and other officers tracked down Cody Bolinig. He said they found him inside of a home. Police arrested him and found Ramirez's SUV in less than one hour.
Ramirez said she's thankful Officer Cantrell and Tulsa Police were able to find her vehicle and arrest a suspect.
"He really made a huge difference. I don't know if I ever would've gotten it back,” said Ramirez.
"It really brings joy to my heart being able to bring satisfaction to someone who has been victimized," said Cantrell.
Cody Bolinig was arrested on several complaints including possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.