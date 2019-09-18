OSU Cowboys Shave Their Heads Teammate's Mother Who Has Cancer
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State faces off against Texas this week in Austin to begin big 12 play. One Cowboy will not only fight on the Oklahoma State defense but will have another fight off the field.
Oklahoma State Defensive End Brock Martin is a handful on defense for opposing offenses, but it's not just physical strength that sets him apart - it's also his mentality.
“He's going to work, and he is going to persevere no matter what the circumstance, and is even going to give more than when he is down. That to me is the mark of a great character,” said Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles.
When Martin isn’t on the field, he is fighting another battle off. His mother, Penny has ovarian cancer. It's already spread to her stomach and colon.
“My mom won’t let me think about it. She would never take the blame for me not playing at my full potential because of something that she is going through,” Martin said.
The brotherhood that is shared with his fellow defenders as shown how close this defense is for Oklahoma State.
“When anyone gets cancer, it's going to hit you. I was going to be there for Brock. He knows that and that's what you want,” said Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
“Hair is such an important part people nowadays and for him to just take it off for a teammate, I gained so much more respect for him,” said Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.
“It just shows the brotherhood that we bound together and made this brotherhood together. It goes to show, and it shows up on game day,” said Martin.
The mindset of stepping up goes back to Head Coach Mike Gundy’s philosophy - play for each other.