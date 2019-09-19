Critics question whether the state should cover college costs for wealthier New Mexicans. They also note the scholarship does not help defray the cost of living expenses, like housing or child care, that can add up while students pursue advanced degrees.

But state officials contend the "last-dollar" program, which will cover the tuition and fees not already covered by other federal and state grants, will be most beneficial to students with the greatest need. Officials are also hoping the extra help regardless of income will encourage talented college-bound residents to stay in the state, one of the poorest in the nation, to help boost local economies that have yet to recover in the aftermath of the recession.

"In the short term, we'll see better enrollment, better student success," Grisham said in a statement. "In the long run, we'll see improved economic growth, improved outcomes for New Mexican workers and families and parents, a better trained and better compensated workforce."

New Mexico historically has kept tuition costs low — tuition at the University of New Mexico totals $7,556 this academic year for in-state residents, for instance. But the state will have to reach into its coffers, recently enriched by revenue from taxes on increased oil production in the Permian Basin, to cover the estimated $25 million to $35 million needed annually to fund the scholarship program.