News
TPS Holds Community Meeting About Budget Deficit
TULSA, Oklahoma - There is another community meeting Thursday night as Tulsa Public Schools looks to come up with a plan for a $20 million budget deficit next year.
Thursday's meeting is 5:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School.
This is now the third meeting this week for parents and teachers to get answers about the deficit and what it may mean for the next school year.
There is another on Saturday at St Francis Xavier Church on Admiral, and it will be in Spanish.