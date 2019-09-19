Tulsa County's New Juvenile Detention Center Almost Complete
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on Tulsa County's new juvenile detention center in downtown Tulsa.
County leaders said they're only a couple of months away from moving into the new family justice center.
They're working on a plan to move the juvenile courts system into the building by Thanksgiving, then juveniles should be in the new facility by early December.
Construction crews are still working on several aspects, including sidewalks, parking lots, landscaping and flooring.
Deputy County Commissioner John Fothergill said despite the amount of rain we had in May, crews were only a month behind on the project.
"We were lucky to have most of the exterior done before that rainy part, so they were still able to work in the inside" said Fothergill.
The county says it's spending nearly $40 million on the new facility.