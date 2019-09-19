We’re tracking two mechanisms for rain and thunder in our forecast for the next few days. The first will be the weakening tropical system and associated surge of tropical moisture. The 2nd will be a weak mid to upper level trough that will be influencing the central plains during the next few days and its associated surface front. The first chance for a few showers and storms near the metro will be later this afternoon or evening with a small band of showers possibly reaching eastern OK. But higher chances will occur Friday morning into the afternoon from highway 69 into the Arklatex as moisture from the tropical system enters the area. Another quick eyeball observation places the main remnant slightly more eastward again this morning compared to some model data. Regardless, The Tulsa metro will be on the far western side of the system but will have a decent chance for a few mornings to midday showers, while southeastern OK will remain in a likely category. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be likely across extreme southeastern OK but the recent dry spell should mitigate the flooding potential in that area. As the Friday midday to late afternoon period progresses, the showers will begin exiting the area with a few spotty showers remaining Friday evening.