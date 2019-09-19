Areas Of Texas Impacted With Torrential Rains From Tropical Depression Imelda
Parts of Texas are being hit with torrential rains Thursday morning, after tornadoes tore through the area Wednesday.
A flash flood emergency has been declared in Beaumont as Tropical Depression Imelda saturates the area with over 2 feet of rain in the past 24 hours.
Wednesday, the storm brought several suspected tornadoes to southeastern Texas and one was caught on a car's dash camera.That tornado caused minor damage to cars and homes with no injuries reported.
Imelda has also dumped several inches of rain on communities in and around Houston. In the town of Winnie, Texas first responders are trying to evacuate patients from a hospital due to flooding.
Officials say water is now in homes and businesses.
The sheriffs office says more than 1,000 people called to be rescued overnight.
Police are cautioning drivers to stay off the streets and say they have seen abandoned cars all over the city.