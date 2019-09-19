"And it says charm is deceptive and beauty if fleeting but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised and, as you know, this disease takes so much of who you are as a woman. It takes our hair, our breasts, our fertility, and our intimacy. And it feels like so much is stolen from you, but God says you are so beautiful inside and that's who you are to me so that's what resonated to me, and I want other women to know they are beautiful no matter what; so, that's where Project 31 came from."