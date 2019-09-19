News
Man Sought By Wagoner County Sheriff Office
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man on outstanding warrants. Raymond K. Bryant is known to frequent the Coweta, Broken Arrow and Tulsa areas, a news release said.
Bryant has an outstanding warrant for providing false or misleading registration information. WCSO said he also failed to register as a sex offender.
Bryant is described as a 51-year-old man with brown hair and black eyes. He is 6'0" tall and 250 pounds.
If you have any information about Bryant, you're asked to call 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. You may remain anonymous.