News
Juvenile Detention Center Almost Finished In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County leaders said a new juvenile detention center is almost finished in the downtown area.
Construction crews are working on sidewalks, parking lots, and flooring. The deputy county commissioner said the juvenile courts system will move in some time in November. After that juveniles will be moved in by early December.
"This place will be packed with people going to court, being able to do their probation parole here, checking in with public defenders all here in this one spot," Deputy Commissioner John Fothergill said.
The new facility will replace the current one on Gilcrease Museum Road.