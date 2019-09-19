OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

U.S. Marshals arrested a man they say was wanted for accessory to murder.

Marshals and Okmulgee Police arrested Keyshawn Evitt after he was wanted in Osage County for accessory to murder.

Detectives believe Keyshawn may have taken the weapon used in a homicide. Investigators believe he is affiliated with the Blood street gang.