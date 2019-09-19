Tulsa Co. Parks Seek Help To Clean Chandler Park After Vandalism
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Parks department is asking for help to clean up a mess vandals caused at Chandler Park.
Frances Dodson with Tulsa County Parks says the Lost City Trail used to be a beautiful place for folks to hike or rock climb.
Jordan Lagorce likes to spend his free time rock climbing along the trail.
“It’s upsetting because you come here and you are looking for something that is natural and beautiful, trying to get away from things,” says Lagorce.
Lagorce says the vandalism doesn’t just take away from the beauty of the rocks, it makes rock climbing more dangerous.
“We just kind of deal with it because we have to,” says Lagorce. "It would be nice to not have that. Also, rock climbing - it’s hard to read the rocks with all the graffiti on it.”
Frances Dodson with the parks department says the graffiti is taking way from the beauty and recreational experience.
“I guess people think that this is their new canvas here at Chandler Park. It’s horrible,” says Dodson.
She used to walk the trail, but now she spends her time picking up trash and trying not to step on broken glass.
“I mean we have tons of trash up here. It’s really simple, if you come up here just leave no trace,” says Dodson. “That’s what we’ve been trying to promote for the past couple of years.”
Most of the three mile hiking trail has these rock structures.
Dodson says it’s frustrating that every time they wash the paint off, the vandals come back and do it again.
“This does not enhance your experience in nature,” says Dodson. “It’s not nice. I wouldn’t come to your house and spray paint your front door, or your yard or your trees.”
Dodson says they’re asking for the community to come out to the park this Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. to help scrub the paint off the rocks and pick up trash.