American Airlines 'Stand Up To Cancer Plane' Finished In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - An American Airlines Airbus A321 will soon be flying around the world, and it will have a special look.
This is the airlines new Stand Up To Cancer plane, an aircraft wrapped in the organization's design and tens of thousands of names.
"There's 22,627 names, and it's not a mirror so the names wrap all the way around both sides of the aircraft," said Jeff Green with American Airlines.
American Airlines, who partners with Stand Up To Cancer, ran a campaign through the month of July where anyone who donated at least $25 had the chance to include the name of someone impacted by cancer.
And after weeks of planning and design, the plane headed to Tulsa to get the names applied.
Garrett Chambers helped with the work and says it was an emotional experience because he lost his mom to cancer when he was a kid. And she also worked for American Airlines.
"Means a lot to me to work here and be a part of this,” he said.
The airline says all of the money donated during the campaign goes to Stand Up To Cancer's cancer research programs.
And they partnered with Country Superstar Tim McGraw to get the message out.
Now that it’s done, employees say tears were shed and they were honored to be a part of it.
"This is really an emotional deal and folks are going to be proud of this for years to come,” said Green.
The plane will now head to Los Angeles for a ceremony and will soon be a part of American Airlines rotation.