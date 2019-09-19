News
Owasso Kids Get To Test Drive Toys At Goddard School
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The kids at Owasso’s Goddard School have some new toys to play with this week. They are participating in the 2019 Goddard School Preschooler Approved Toy Test.
They along with students from 49 other Goddard Schools around the country are playing with and voting for their favorite toys from lots of manufacturers like Leap Frog, Fisher Price, Play Monster, and many more.
At the end of the week the kids will vote on their favorites.
Teachers and parents will weigh in on creativity, interactivity, skill development and other judging criteria.
The results will produce a top 10 list sometime around November 1. The “played with” toys from the test this week will be donated to Toys for Tots.