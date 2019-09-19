News
Osage SkyNews 6 HD: $6 Million Bridge Replacement Project Begins In Ketchum
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Osage SkyNews 6 HD was in Ketchum, flying over Highway 85 where ODOT will be starting a $6 million project to replace a 100-year-old bridge that they have determined to be functionally obsolete.
Work on this bridge was scheduled for spring of this year, but was delayed until October to avoid the negative impact on businesses in the area throughout the summer months.
This project is expected to be completed in late spring of 2020.