Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite Tournament
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The 2019 Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller Kicked off Thursday.
Osage SkyNews 6 was up for the beginning of the tournament that lasts four days, ending on Sunday in Tahlequah.
There were seventy-five boats trying to cover over 12,000 acres of lake, but several of them had the same spots in mind where they thought they were going to find their big catch. There are two Oklahoma natives in the tournament, Dale Hightower out of Mannford and Luke Palmer out of Coalgate.
The event was originally scheduled to be at Fort Gibson Lake back in May, but due to the flooding they had to postpone it and move it to Tenkiller for this weekend.
The final weigh-in is Sunday at 4pm in Tahlequah where the anglers will be finding out who wins the $100,000 prize.