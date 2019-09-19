Bartlesville Family Hopes To Reunite With Long Lost Bruins Jersey
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A Bartlesville family is asking for your help to locate a one of a kind football jersey that was given to a WWII veteran before he died.
The family lost the jersey and is now trying to locate it.
First lieutenant Hugh Fraser was honored nearly a year ago here at Bartlesville High School with a special award. His family is asking for help finding it.
Bob Fraser said he remembers the moment his 95-year-old father, a WWII veteran, was given the Hometown Hero Award at a Bartlesville High School football game last October.
Fraser said seeing his father get the award was a heartwarming sight.
"It just met the world to him, and I think dad knew that he was heading down the last few months of his life. That was really special," said Fraser.
Bob said his father Hugh was awarded three Bronze Stars, served with the United States Army, and fought in Europe in the 1940s.
"You never heard dad say a bad thing about anybody. He was a very kind person and very special to all of us," said Fraser.
Hugh passed away in March. Unfortunately, when his family sold Hugh's home, the one of a kind football jersey incased in a frame somehow got lost along the way.
"It was just a chaotic time and we don't blame anyone for it we are just hoping to get lucky now," said Fraser.
The jersey is blue with dark strips on the sleeves, says Bruins on the front of it with the number 8 in the center. Fraser said it was last spotted a Bartlesville thrift shop before it was sold.
He said it would mean the world to him and his family if they were able to find the jersey and buy it back.
If you have the jersey or know where it may be, and you'd like to help, reach out to us at News On 6.