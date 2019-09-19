Green Country Couple Accused Of Faking Terminal Cancer Diagnosis For Donations
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green country couple faces felony charges tonight after police say they faked a terminal cancer diagnosis. The affidavit says a Tulsa oncologist filed a report in May saying a woman, he had never met, was using his name, forging his signature and collecting donations for her cancer diagnosis.
Emily Belt runs a women’s support group on Facebook and says this is the message, from someone going by the name Elaine MacStravic, that first tugged at her heartstrings:
"I'm hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. I can't leave my husband with a big, fat mess to deal with. It is going to be hard enough on him to lose me. But trying to pay all the bills...….that just kills me."
"My mother is a brain cancer survivor and I have been a caretaker for her for almost a decade now with my sister so I felt very obligated to help her," said Belt.
After reading the message, Emily says other women in the Facebook group started donating.
"About two thousand, plus services, people were offering for free," said Belt.
Donations, Emily says she now fears were given to someone just making up a story. Elaine and Matthew MacStravic are facing felony charges in a separate case. The affidavit says the couple used fraud to get more than $166,000 from Matthew's family for fake medical expenses by saying Elaine was dying of cancer. It says the couple showed up at the police station in May, saying they were victims of an elaborate medical fraud scam, that a doctor had told Elaine she had ovarian cancer and had given her fake chemo for 7 months. Officers told the couple someone had already filed a police report against them and they would be charged with a felony if they were lying. Police say the couple quickly left.
“As somebody who has watched what terminal cancer can do for somebody, you know, watching my mom for almost a decade now, it makes me angry to know that people like that exist," said Belt.
News On 6 reached out to Elaine's attorney and has not heard back yet. Matthew's attorney says he is handling the couple's divorce. He says his client is innocent and he is looking forward to proving that in court.