TULSA, Oklahoma - Moisture is streaming northward today and scattered showers with some thunder will develop from NE Texas into southeastern OK this morning. Areas of drizzle and spotty showers will precede this activity and we’re in the running around the metro this morning through midday. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be likely in the far SE quadrant of the state, but most of this heavy activity will remain southeast of the metro. Scattered showers with lighter amounts will be more likely around the metro to NE OK by midday to early afternoon with cloudy conditions keeping daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. No severe weather is expected across our eastern OK region today with limited instability and a weakening to decaying tropical circulation remaining to our southwest. By the late afternoon and early evening, most of the showers will be exiting the area with only slight chances remaining for Friday night football with game time temps in the 70s. The weekend rain and storm chances will be focused along a slow-moving cold front being forced into the plains by a weak mid-level trough moving across the central plains, including the potential for heavy rainfall and a few strong storms Sunday.