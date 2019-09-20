News
Part Of Lewis Closed After Car Hits Pole
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lanes are shut down Friday morning on Lewis near 46th Street after a driver lost control and crashed into a power pole.
A woman told police she swerved to avoid hitting a raccoon and ended up hitting the pole.
One person who was in the car went to the hospital, and the other person who was in the car was not hurt.
Right now Lewis is closed because of down power lines in each direction.
This has over 700 people without power while PSO works to restore power.
There is no word yet on when the power is expected to be restored.