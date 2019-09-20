Tulsa Parking Day Turns Downtown Parking Spaces Into Miniature Parks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some parking spots in downtown Tulsa will be blocked starting Friday morning and will be turned into little miniature parks.
Organizers say they plan to take up several parking spots on Boston between 3rd Street and 6th Street, so you may want to plan ahead if you're going downtown.
More than a dozen different organizations are involved in Tulsa Parking Day, and they will transform the parking spaces into pop-up parks.
Some of the displays may be designed by architecture firms and tend to be more complex; while, others are as simple as creating a dog park.
Maggie Hoey, TYPros Executive Director said "If you could re-imagine downtown for a day, what would you include in that spot and how would you get other people to help out and buy into that idea?"
Tulsa Parking Day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.