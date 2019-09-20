News
Union Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
A new school year means more chances to recognize impactful teachers in Green Country.
Tess, Alan and I went to Union High School to surprise special education teacher Suzy Falling for her work. She's been at Union for seven years.
"This means so much to me. I was just talking to one of my colleagues yesterday about not having books that are high interest low level, and being able to buy those books means more to me than you can even imagine" said Falling.
Falling received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.