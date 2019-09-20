News
Miranda Lambert Brings Wildcard Tour To Tulsa In February
TULSA, Oklahoma - Singer Miranda Lambert will return to Tulsa to perform Friday, February 7 at the BOK Center. Her Wildcard Tour will feature guests the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27.
Oklahomans are very familiar with Lambert, who called the state her home at one time and continues to support animal rescue groups in the state.
This year, organizers announced Lambert has formed a partnership with the Humane Society of Tulsa at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located on-site at HST, 6232 E. 60th Street, and at the entrance of the arena before the show.