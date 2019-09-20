News
UPDATE: Semi Catches Fire On Highway 75
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A semi truck caught fire Friday morning on northbound highway 75 near 116th Street North.
Highway 75 was shutdown as crews worked to put out the fire.
OHP said the driver noticed the truck catching fire and pulled over.
The driver made it out of the semi and is OK.
OHP said the ramp on to highway 75 near 116th Street North will be shutdown for a few hours to allow crews to cleanup fuel that got onto the road.
