Houston Area Experiences Widespread Flooding From Tropical Storm Imelda
Friday morning, people in southeast Texas are waiting for floodwaters to recede after enduring three days of heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Imelda.
Our CBS affiliate KHOU in Houston is reporting that all lanes of I-10 are shut down Friday morning after barges struck the bridge there. Officials say multiple barges broke loose and fear they may have flammable materials in them.
People from Beaumont are saying the flooding is worse than when Hurricane Harvey hit two years ago.
More than 40 inches of rain fell in 72 hours, forcing many drivers to abandon their cars.
Officials say at least two people have died and there have been more than 1,700 rescues and evacuations.
Houston officials canceled school Friday as the city begins to clean up.
Overnight rescue teams are still working to clear the freeways of abandoned cars.
Officials say some places may not see floodwaters recede until this weekend.