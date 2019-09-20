Tulsa Doctor & 2 Employees Indicted, Accused Of Overprescribing Opioids
TULSA, Oklahoma - Here's an update to a story I first covered January 2018, when a Tulsa doctor's office was raided by the DEA.
A federal grand jury has now indicted Dr. Christopher Moses and two of his employees for illegally conspiring to distribute prescription opioids to patients.
All three have been arrested.
Dr. Moses, Melisa Million and Kay Speir are charged with drug conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Carisoprodol, Clonazepam, Morphine Sulfate, Hydrocodone, and Tramadol.
Court documents say three patients died as a result of the opioids prescribed by Dr. Moses. Documents say the conspiracy happened from January 2010 to January 2018 at the Southside Medical Clinic in Tulsa.
The indictment says Dr. Moses prescribed highly addictive and often abused opioids to his patients without valid medical purpose or for reasons outside of his scope of practice and that Moses and Speir also illegally made pre-signed prescriptions for the medications available to patients when Moses was absent.
