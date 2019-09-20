News
Student In Custody After Threat At Mounds Schools
Friday, September 20th 2019, 1:44 PM CDT
Updated:
Chief Antonio Porter of Mounds Police Department said a student is in custody after a threat at Mounds Public Schools Friday, September 20.
Porter said on Facebook that he was notified of a verbal threat that a student was going to shoot up the school.
"The student was immediately taken into custody this morning. Please know that everything is OK at the school," he said.
Parents received a phone notification from the district Friday morning, he said.