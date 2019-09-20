News
Burger Bites
Hillcrest dietician Stephanie Harris has a healthy and treat that's low carb and tasty.
The recipe yields 48 bites and takes about 20 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds 93% ground beef
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 ounces cheddar or colby jack cheese cut into 48 pieces
- 24 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups red leaf lettuce, chopped
- Optional: pickles
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Combine the first 5 ingredients together in a bowl.
- Using about 1 tablespoon of the meat mixture, make 48 mini patties or meatballs.
- Place them on a foil lined baking sheets and bake for 15 minutes. Turn oven off and add a slice of cheese to each burger bite. Place back in oven to melt cheese for 2-3 minutes. Set aside to prepare remaining ingredients.
- To assemble burgers on a toothpick, start with a tomato half, pickle, lettuce, and cheeseburger and serve with ketchup and mustard for dipping.