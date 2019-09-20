Teenage Oklahoma Pilot Lands At Every Airport In State
TULSA, Oklahoma - He’s not the first one to do it and surely won’t be the last, but 19-year-old Parker Sloan has landed at every municipal airport in Oklahoma.
“There’s actually 134 airports in Oklahoma, but only about 124 are useable - that’s what I did," he said.
Yup, he flew into all of them. The ones in the east were easier to get to, and he and his dad knocked out the western ones over Labor Day weekend.
“There was 44 airports on this side (west); we got it done in two days,” the young pilot said.
So why go to all this trouble? He says to build flying hours, experience and to see Oklahoma from the air. He was 18 when he got his pilot’s license, 19 when he got his instrument and commercial tickets.
His 20th birthday is coming in October. His goal is to become an airline pilot, so he has lots of flying to do just to qualify.
Parker is working his way through the 99 airports in Arkansas, and may do Oklahoma again.