Locust Grove Dog Found Tied Up & Close To Death, Rescuers Say
LOCUST GROVE, Oklahoma - A dog is fighting for her life, in what an animal rescue group is calling the worst case of animal abuse it’s ever seen.
The owners at Circle L Horse Rescue say they have named the abused dog “Spirit.” Despite being found starving and with a leg that needs amputation, they say she has a will to live.
“This is by far the absolute worst case we have run into.”
Angela Morgan is the director of Circle L Horse Rescue. She started it 11 years ago. This June, she began helping dogs and cats. She says a man called her Thursday night to get help an abused dog that walked on to his property.
“Her foot was fully exposed, her foot bone was sticking all the way out with a piece of rope hanging off it,” said Morgan.
Morgan says the dog tried chewing the rope off but didn’t succeed.
“Whenever she pulled away, it pulled her whole foot,” she said.
Morgan says the dog was starving and had broken bones.
“Highly infected and filled with maggots. It was really bad,” she said.
Circle L wanted to amputate Spirit’s leg Thursday, but she’s too weak to undergo surgery.
So, staff are giving her fluids and nursing her back to health so she can be strong enough for the operation.
“We want to see justice for Spirit. That’s not her name of course, but we named her that because the life in her eyes gives hope she wants to live,” she said.
Morgan says she has made a sheriff’s office report, in the hopes deputies can arrest the person responsible for leaving the dog in such a horrible state.
“If she lives through the surgery, she’ll be a three-legged dog and have to go through therapy,” Morgan said.
Morgan says she hopes to get Spirit to surgery on Tuesday.
Right now she has about a 50/50 chance of survival.
If you would like to help Spirit, here is a GoFundMe.