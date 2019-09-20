Green Country Man Indicted, Accused Of 2nd Case Of Murder
A Green Country man was indicted by a multi county grand jury for murder in the drug overdose of another man.
John Bivens Jr. is being accused of his second murder charge with the same allegations as last time - selling heroin which contributed to overdose.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his office is continuing to partner with police and the Oklahoma Attorney General's office to go after drug dealers no matter what.
"This particular case involves an individual currently charged in Tulsa County already with murder involving basically the same type of allegations," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.
In newly obtained Court Documents, Bivens is accused of giving heroin to a man named Michael Anderssen. Those documents say that in August of 2017, Anderssen used that heroin and died. Bivens is now charged with his murder.
"This particular individual, John Bivens, he's in custody right now. He's already has a pending charge for the same dynamic." Kunzweiler said.
Kunzweiler says opioid cases like these are a top priority in the state.
"our area agencies are focusing very pointedly on these overdose deaths and if we can backtrack and figure out where they got their drugs we are going to go after the drug dealer," he said.
"If you are one of those individuals watching this news story, and you are out there slinging heroin, we are coming after you," he said.