Power Restored After Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole In Tulsa
Saturday, September 21st 2019, 9:03 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A car crash near 45th and Lewis led to an early morning power outage on Saturday.
Tulsa police say the driver was traveling northbound on Lewis when they swerved to avoid a raccoon in the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The pole and power lines were knocked down, causing power outages in the area. North and southbound lanes of traffic were closed as crews repaired and restored power.
The driver was not harmed a passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.