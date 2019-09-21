Tulsa's philanthropic community has pledged to help build it, and a national fundraising campaign just getting started. A firm with world-class experience was hired to create the exhibits. Tulsa's next Vision package includes $5.5 million dollars for it. Including the Vision money not yet approved by voters, Armstrong says the funding is at $18 million dollars while the project is expected to cost $25 million. Tulsa companies and foundations are being asked to help, and many already have made pledges.