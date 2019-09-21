Jenks Community Comes Together For Former Football Coach Battling Cancer
In football, teams use special plays to beat their opponents.
And for the Jenks community, a big act of kindness is in the playbook as they team up to help a former coach, Bryant Calip, beat cancer.
Jenks families organized a garage sale Saturday morning. The sale was all in support of Calip, who is battling a tough opponent off the field -- the rare cancer multiple myeloma. It's a fight he's been taking on for years.
"He's been there for so many, whether you are another coach, colleague, or student, hes always been there for everyone else, and we just want to back him," said Amy Barnes, the garage sale organizer.
Barnes' son played with Calip. When she heard Calip was back in the hospital -- she came up with the idea of a garage sale to help his family.
"Just the outpouring of support, both with donations and finances, its been overwhelming," said Barnes.
Thousands of items were donated by the community and all of the proceeds are going towards the coach's medical expenses.
Former coach John Timmons said Calip was known for more than football.
"Bryant's real strength was his character. Anytime you can have the coach to tell you you did a good job but also be a really good role model for the kids, they need that," said Timmons.
Former players Cooper Nunley and Sheldon Parnes are stepping up to support the coach who always encouraged them.
"If there is one person that deserves a fundraiser like this, its coach Calib, he's one of the greatest people I've ever met," said Nunley.
There is also an account set up with Bank First under "Coach Bryant Calip Fund" and you can donate any dollar amount.