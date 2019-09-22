News
Police: Owasso Man Arrested After Attempting To Kidnap Lyft Driver
Sunday, September 22nd 2019, 6:52 AM CDT
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso Lyft driver is safe this morning after she says her passenger tried to kidnap her.
Officers say the woman called Saturday afternoon saying the rider committed sexual battery and forced her to keep driving while he tried to stop her from calling 911. Police say she was able to describe her car before the call ended.
They arrested Adam Joseph McKean after stopping the car near 76th Street North and 129th East Avenue. He faces charges of kidnapping, sexual battery, being drunk in public, and interrupting an emergency call.