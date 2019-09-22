Simms was booked at DL Moss Correctional Facility for trafficking methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and no tax stamp on the drugs.
News
Tulsa Man Arrested After Large Amount Of Meth Discovered Inside Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is behind bars after they found meth under the gear shift in his car.
According to TPD, officers pulled the car over around 7:15 Saturday night near 15th and Memorial for not having any brake lights. Officers say Abram Simmers was driving with a suspended license.
While searching the car, officers say they found four times the amount of meth required to earn a charge of drug trafficking hidden under the plastic trim around the gear shift lever.