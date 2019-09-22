News
Police: Tulsa Homeowner Shoots, Kills Gunman In His Front Yard
Sunday, September 22nd 2019, 10:47 PM CDT
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tulsa.
According to police, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home located in the 8500 block of E. 33rd Pl.
The homeowner told authorities a man in his front yard pulled a gun on him. That's when the homeowner fired his weapon, shooting the man.
The man was taken to a local hospital. News on 6 is told the man has died.
Authorities are working to determine whether or not the homeowner used self defense.
This is a developing story.