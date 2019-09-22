The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tulsa. 

According to police, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home located in the 8500 block of E. 33rd Pl. 

The homeowner told authorities a man in his front yard pulled a gun on him. That's when the homeowner fired his weapon, shooting the man. 

The man was taken to a local hospital. News on 6 is told the man has died. 

Authorities are working to determine whether or not the homeowner used self defense. 

This is a developing story. 

 