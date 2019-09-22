News
Tulsa Police Identify Man Shot & Killed By Homeowner
Sunday, September 22nd 2019, 10:47 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tulsa.
According to police, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home located in the 8500 block of E. 33rd Place, near 31st and Memorial.
The homeowner told authorities a man in his front yard pulled a gun on him. That's when the homeowner fired his weapon, shooting 19-year-old Troy Giles once, police said.
Giles was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The homeowner has been questioned and was released. The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Watch for updates on News On 6 and NewsOn6.com.