1 Person Arrested After Robbery At Tulsa Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail accused of luring a man to a motel room to rob him.
Officers say the two met at a casino while gambling, and then the man agreed to meet the woman at a motel.
Tulsa police say when the man got to the motel room near 11th Street and Garnett, a group women confronted him, pistol-whipped him, and stole his wallet. Police say the man escaped and called 911.
They say a delivery driver saw people running away from the motel.
A few minutes later, police say an officer spotted several women who matched the victim's description just down the street from the motel.
Police say the victim identified one woman as the one who lured him into the motel room. Officers arrested that woman but haven't released her name.
They say paramedics treated the victim on the scene.