OSU Collecting Donations For Boone Pickens Statue
Monday, September 23rd 2019, 4:19 AM CDT
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University is collecting donations for a Boone Pickens Statue.
According to the Oklahoman, the statue is expected to be outside the West End of the football stadium.
OSU will honor the oil tycoon at a celebration of life ceremony inside Gallagher-Iba Arena Wednesday. The ceremony is set to start at 3 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
