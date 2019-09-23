STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University is collecting donations for a Boone Pickens Statue. 

According to the Oklahoman, the statue is expected to be outside the West End of the football stadium. 

OSU will honor the oil tycoon at a celebration of life ceremony inside Gallagher-Iba Arena Wednesday. The ceremony is set to start at 3 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend.  

Click here to make a donation.

 