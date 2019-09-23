The cold front that slowly moved across the area yesterday is now located south of the area this morning, with most of the scattered showers and storms along and south of the I-40 corridor into the Red River Valley region. A few may persist later today also in this general area, mostly across far southern OK along the Texoma Valley. Slightly drier air will temporarily work its way across northeastern OK this morning with temps in the 60s for the pre-dawn hours and into the 70s midmorning. Highs this afternoon will remain warm with most locations reaching the mid-80s along with northeast winds around 8 to 15mph. Later tonight, the front to our south will begin moving northward as a quasi-warm front bringing moisture back into NE OK and southeastern Kansas. The result will be increasing rain and storm chances during the day Tuesday, including later tonight into Tuesday morning. This boundary should continue moving northward, or possibly become diffuse and reform north of the area Wednesday before taking another run at northern OK Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall may be possible Tuesday into Wednesday as moisture returns, but widespread severe weather is not expected as most of the stronger dynamics in the atmosphere will remain northward, across the central plains and upper Midwest Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday across southeastern Kansas and far northern OK as the front attempts to move southward again reaching far northern OK.