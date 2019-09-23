AAA Tulsa and the Transportation Security Administration are teaming up to help get you through airport security quicker.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., TSA agents will be at the AAA offices near 21st Street and Lewis to register people for the pre-check program.

By enrolling, you get to keep your shoes and belts on, and you don't need to take your laptop out.

Pre-check signups will continue through Thursday, September 26. 

 To pre-register and make an appointment, click here. 