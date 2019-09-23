Tulsa Police Search For Shooting Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for two people they say shot a man who chased them into a field near the Estancia Apartments at 81st and Mingo.
Officers say this happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning.
Tulsa police say two young men were out here checking door handles on cars when a resident of the apartment complex saw them and called over a security guard.
Police say the resident then chased the two men into a field behind the apartments while the security guard was on his way over to where this was happening.
The security guard tells police he then heard one single gun shot and found the resident behind the apartments with a single gun shot wound to the knee.
Police had K9 officer out here tracking the men. They say he was able to track them about a mile away but lost the track on a jogging trail.
Officers say they're going to keep looking in the area for those two men.
The resident is now at the hospital but is expected to be OK.