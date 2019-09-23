Rescue Efforts Continue After School Collapse In Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya - Officials say a school has collapsed in Kenya's capital, killing at least seven children and hurting dozens more.
Family members were seen outside the Precious Talent Top School in Nairobi as emergency response teams worked to find students who were trapped in the rubble of the two-story building.
Officials say the wooden structure collapsed just minutes after the start of the school day Monday morning.
The school's director is blaming the collapse on the construction of a nearby sewer pipe, which he says may have weakened the foundations of the building.
Officials say more than 800 students are enrolled at the school. A government spokesman told reporters that 7 children have died and 64 others were taken to the hospital with 2 in critical condition.
Red Cross Kenya says rescue efforts are ongoing at this time.
The government has now opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse.