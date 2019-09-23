News
Oklahoma Caring Van Provides Free Immunizations Across The State
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Caring Van travels across the state providing free immunizations to children in Oklahoma.
It's run by the Oklahoma Caring Foundation and News On 6 was able to get a look inside this week. You can support the Oklahoma Caring Foundation at their annual Champions of Health Gala. It's happening Thursday, September 26th at the Cox Business Center.
The reception begins at 6 and the dinner is from 7 to 9.
Click Here for More Detail - Oklahoma Caring Foundation