Masked Men Carrying Guns Rob Tulsa Citi Trends, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating an armed robbery at Citi Trends, a business at 2329 West Edison. That's north of Highway 412 near Gilcrease Museum Road.
Officer Darin Shipley said the store was robbed just before 11:19 a.m. Monday, September 23. The officer said "multiple suspects" were involved. The men were carrying handguns and wearing masks, according to Shipley.
Witnesses at the store were able to give police a good description of the blue vehicle the men used to leave the business, Shipley said. TPD was able to determine the vehicle had been stolen.
Tulsa Police pulled over a blue vehicle in the area of 4400 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said it matched the description of the suspect vehicle used in the robbery.
When an officer spotted the car, police said he turned around to follow it. Two men got out of the vehicle and ran, according to Tulsa Police.
TPD said the men were being questioned downtown. They also said there is surveillance video at the store.
No one was hurt in the robbery, Officer Shipley said.